Law House symbolises dedication to upholding rule of law - Akufo-Addo

Jemima Okang Addae Jun - 10 - 2024 , 14:33

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that the commissioning of the Law House in Accra on Monday was symbol of his government’s dedication to upholding the tenets of the rule of law.

“The importance of this building goes beyond its physical structure. It symbolises our strong dedication to upholding the tenets of the rule of law, which is the bedrock of any thriving democracy”, he stated.

He explained that the completion of the building was a testament to the New Patriotic Party government's commitment to addressing the long-standing office accommodation issues that have hindered justice delivery in Ghana.

“The completion of the law house stands as a testament to the NPP’s government commitment to addressing the age-old office accommodation problem that has plagued the Attorney-General’s office and the Ministry of Justice”, he added.

President Akufo-Addo stressed that the building would house the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice providing a conducive environment for the efficient administration of justice in Ghana.

Addressing a ceremony to officially open the building in Accra on Monday, President Akufo-Addo noted that the rule of law ensured that no one was above the law, and that the principle of equality before the law was upheld.

“The Justice is administered fairly and impartially and the rights and freedom of every citizen are protected. It is the foundation upon which we built an equitable free and just society”, he said.

According to him, throughout his tenure as president, his government had made significant progress in strengthening the justice system, including efforts to digitize and modernise the legal and judicial processes.

He recognised that in the digital age, the efficient administration of justice must keep pace with technological advancements.

“One of our key achievements in this regard is the digitalisation of court process. We have introduced electronic filing systems reducing the reliance on paper-based documentation and streamline the judicial process. This initiative has not only expedited the handling of cases but has also enhanced transparent and accountability within the legal system”, he explained.

The Law House

The Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo while recognising the importance of building courts emphasized the need for dedicated resources for legal education reforms and other projects to enhance justice delivery.

“Access to justice includes facilities, for legal education, law reporting, facilities for law reforms, facilities for legal aid services and well-resourced professionals along all of the justice delivery chain”, she said.

The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame stated that the practice of state attorneys operating from makeshift structures or within office complexes of other state institutions must end.

“I am of the respective view that every regional office of the Ministry of Justice ought to own at least a three-storey edifice and I have commenced discussion in this regard with the World Bank towards a possibility of a funding for this project.

The President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Yaw Acheampong Boafo said the building served as a statement that the state appreciates its duty to invest in its institutions to enable them effectively tcarry out their constitutional and statutory mandate.

He stressed that the Law House should not only improve the landscape of the city but should lead to changing the landscape of the delivery of justice and public service in the country.

“It should serve as a reference point and beacon of excellence in a renewed confidence by the citizenry in public or state prosecutions”, Mr Boafo stated

