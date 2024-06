Featured

President commissions Law House

Jemima Okang Addae Jun - 10 - 2024 , 12:08

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned a 10-storey office complex that will house State Attorneys at the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice.

The idea of constructing a law house to accommodate all state attorneys started about 24 years ago

