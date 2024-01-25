Lordina Mahama hosts, encourages widows in Ampoma

Daily Graphic Jan - 25 - 2024 , 07:57

A group of widows in Ampoma, located in the Kintampo South Constituency, have been hosted to a get together by the former First Lady, Lordina Dramani Mahama.

The purpose of the gathering was to encourage the widows to remain hopeful despite their loss.

Mrs Mahama welcomed the widows and stated that the event was not meant to remind them of their misery but to celebrate God's goodness for letting them see another year.

She emphasised the importance of thanking God for another year since it was a new year.

Some of the widows

The former First Lady, who is the wife of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer for the 2024 elections, encouraged the widows not to despair but to take good care of themselves and their children.

She reminded them that God does what He saw best for us, and even though they had lost their husbands, they should not live in sorrow.

She urged them to continue to take good care of themselves and their children, who they now had a responsibility to take care of for society.

The event provided the widows the opportunity to come together, bond, interact with the former First Lady, and find encouragement in one another as they navigated the challenges of widowhood.