Let’s pursue peace for nation to prosper — Accra City Conference SDA

Samuel Ohene Ewur Feb - 08 - 2024 , 08:56

The President of the Accra City Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA), Pastor Dr Solomon Okoe Trebi Hammond, has urged Ghanaians to pursue peace, love and unity before, during and after the elections.

He stressed that living by the bible principles of loving one’s neighbours as one’s self, loving one another and having a good personal relationship with God were the best ways to have peace as a nation.

“I must do what is right, love my neighbour, and obey God’s commands.

If we all do same, we will have peaceful communities which will translate into a peaceful country and a peaceful election as well,” he stated.

Pastor Hammond gave the advice during the inauguration of the refurbished Church building of the Labone branch of the SDA Church.

He said it was not possible for individuals, communities and the country as a whole to develop and prosper if there was no peace and encouraged all in the interest of the country, to peacefully co-exist, be tolerant and respect other people’s views.

Project

The inauguration of the GH¢1.5 million facility marked the conclusion of a four-year modification and renovation project which began in October 2019.

The project was executed in four phases across four years.

The phases included the installation of a new roof, the modification of the church’s internal look (installation of new ceiling, rewiring of the entire building, installation of glazed windows and doors, new sound equipment and fixing of air conditioners).

Financing

Giving a report on the project, the Chairman of the Project Committee, Elder Horace Nkansah, indicated that the project was largely financed through special fundraising activities by church members since 2019.

“I must say, about 60 per cent of this financing has come from the monetary and other donations of church members,” he said.

The rest, he stated, was funded by support from the Seventh Day Adventist School, Labone.

Membership

The branch pastor, Samuel Emmanuel Thompson, expressed gratitude to the project committee for ensuring the completion of the project.

He also assured the committee that the church would comply with the rules.

He revealed that the renovation affected church attendance for the period that it lasted.

However, he was certain that the attendance would pick up upon completion of the project.

“As leaders of the church, we need to do intense visitation to ensure that we recover those of our members who have been absent for a while,” he added.