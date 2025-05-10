Let’s observe ban on drumming, noise making — Nakoa Nazareth

Emmanuel Bonney May - 10 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Leader and Founder of Israel King of Jews Church, Nakoa Prophet Nazareth Ansah Jamson, has appealed to members of the public in the Ga Traditional Area to adhere strictly to the ban on drumming and noise making, which takes effect from Monday, May 12, 2025.

He said it was incumbent upon everyone to observe the sacred event set aside to herald the Homowo Festival, celebrated by the chiefs and people of the Greater Accra Region.

Making the appeal in an interview with the Daily Graphic, Nakoa Nazareth, who is also the Noyaa Mantse (Development Chief) of the Onomrako Adain Family of the Greater Accra Region, said the period was not a fetish rite as some believed.

Co-existence

Consequently, he charged all, including religious bodies, to observe the month-long period to strengthen the peaceful co-existence between them and the traditional authority, thereby preventing the situation where they were compelled to do so by some young men who went around to enforce the traditional council’s directive.

Moreover, Nakoa Nazareth, the Spiritual Leader of the Prophets and Spiritual Churches Council, Ghana, said observance of the ban was to ensure the sanctity of the period and that he would lead his church to adhere to it.

Council

The Ga Traditional Council has announced that this year’s ban on drumming and noise making will take effect from Monday, May 12, to Thursday, June 12, as part of the traditional preparations for the Homowo Festival.

The annual ban, a significant cultural practice among the Ga people, is observed to create an atmosphere of peace, solemnity, and spiritual reflection ahead of the festival, which celebrates unity, resilience and gratitude for a bountiful harvest.

The council clarified that while the ban will be enforced across many Ga communities, such as Osu, La, Teshie, Nungua, Tema, Kpone, Prampram, and Ningo ????? will announce their specific dates for implementation after June 12.