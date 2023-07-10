Lead charge against domestic violence - Moderator charges Christian men

Jemima Achivors Jul - 10 - 2023 , 09:36

Christian men have been charged to prioritise women's safety by demonstrating godly values to positively impact their spousal relationships and lessen domestic violence.

The Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, Rt Rev. Prosper S. Dzormeku, passionately made the call during the church's International Men's Ministry convention at Adaklu-Wumenu in the Volta Region.

While acknowledging the alarming prevalence of domestic violence, Rev. Dzormeku emphasised the significance of men assuming their roles as protectors, nurturers, and advocates for women within their families and communities.

In a sermon during the convention held on the theme: “Christian men as agents of holiness”, he stressed that it was crucial for Christian men to be at the forefront of eradicating this societal ill.

The Moderator underscored the fact that domestic violence not only caused physical harm, but also inflicted emotional and psychological scars that could have lasting effects on the victims.

He urged men to confront any attitudes or beliefs that perpetuated gender inequality, recognising that true holiness involved treating women as equals and ensuring their rights and dignity were protected.

Convention

The convention, which was climaxed last week Sunday, attracted hundreds of attendees from Ghana, Ivory Coast and Togo.

In an address, the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, who graced the occasion, urged men to lead with integrity to positively impact the nation's progress.

The National Coordinator, Men's Ministry, Rev. Gilbert Gbortsu, urged members of the ministry to resolve to be such "right kind of men" that will bring revolution into the body of Christ, with specific reference to the Global Evangelical Church.

"It is time to say "No" to immoral acts such as adultery, drunkenness, physical abuse of women and children, deceit, gambling, lackadaisical attitude towards kingdom business, etc. and rather turn fully towards giving of our best to God in holiness," he said.

Challenges

Among other challenges, Rev. Gbortsu lamented a general lackadaisical attitude of most men towards the activities of the ministry and stated the need for it to be confronted to reshape the future of the Men's Ministry for tangible growth.