Lassa Fever: 12 more cases confirmed in Ghana

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Mar - 01 - 2023 , 10:24

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says 12 more cases of Lassa Fever have been recorded in Ghana.

The cases were revealed after the GHS traced 56 contacts of the initial two cases confirmed on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

The active cases of Lassa Fever in Ghana now stands at 13.

One person has so far died from the disease.

“This brings to 14 the total number of confirmed cases for the outbreak... One death has so far been recorded. All 13 cases are alive and in stable condition and are being managed in designated health facilities. A total of 97 contacts have been identified and efforts are underway to identify more contacts,” , a statement dated February 28, 2023, and signed by Director General of GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said.

He added that “a probable case has been reported from Central Region and contacts are being identified and monitored while we await confirmation. Psychological support is being provided for all cases and contacts."

What is Lassa fever

Lassa fever is an Acute Viral Haemorrhagic Fever illness which is endemic in West Africa. The incubation period is 6-21 days. The onset of LF illness is often gradual, with non-specific signs and symptoms and commonly presents with fever, general weakness and malaise at the early onset.

After a few days, headache, sore throat, muscle pain, chest pain, vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain may follow. Severe cases may progress to show facial swelling, and bleeding tendencies (from mouth, nose, vagina or gastrointestinal tract, and low blood pressure. Shock, seizures, disorientation, and coma may be seen in the late stages. Complications include: deafness, transient hair loss and gait disturbance may occur during recovery. About 80 % of Lassa Fever infections are mild or asymptomatic.

• Lassa fever virus is transmitted to humans via contact with food or household items contaminated with the urine, saliva faeces, and blood of the rodent (Multi-mammate rat).

• Person-to-person infections and laboratory transmission can also occur, particularly in hospitals lacking adequate infection prevent and control measures.

• The disease is endemic in the rodent population in parts of West Africa and the multi-mammate rat serve as reservoir for the virus.

• Lassa fever is known to be endemic in Benin, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Sierra Leone and parts of Nigeria, but probably exists in other West African countries as well.

• Ghana recorded first confirmed case(s) in 2011 and two districts, one each in Ashanti and Eastern regions then confirmed outbreaks of Lassa fever.

• Early use of Ribavarine (within seven days of disease onset), supportive care with re-hydration and symptomatic treatment improves survival.

• There is no effective vaccine for the disease at the moment.

Read the full statement below: