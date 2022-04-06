Lands Commission to inaugurate Ahafo and Bono East regional offices

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio will inaugurate the Lands Commission’s Ahafo and Bono East regional offices on Thursday, April 7, and Friday 8, April 2022 respectively.
It is a constitutional mandate for the Commission to establish its offices in all the sixteen regions of Ghana.
The exercise also forms part of the Commission’s decentralisation agenda.
The Executive Secretary of the Commission, James E.K. Dadson said the move would bring the services of the Commission closer to the people.
This, according to him, is to ensure efficient and effective decentralization of land administration system that could boost investors’ confidence in these regions.
He also noted that these offices are fully furnished with all the necessary tools and equipment to achieve the aforementioned purpose.
"This includes modern computerised systems that is geared towards the government’s digitalisation agenda”, he stated.
Mr. Dadson has assured the public that with the digitalisation system in place, the Commission would continue to provide enhanced service to the people. He also urged the public to access services online via-onlineservices.lc.gov.gh.
