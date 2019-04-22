Kwahu: Car accident on Odweanoma mountain injures one person

One person sustained injury when two vehicles on Monday crashed into the Odweanoma mountain near Atibie in Kwahu.
While one of the accident vehicles is a borehole drilling equipment, the other is a cargo truck with registration number GS 1078- 16.
The cargo truck was carrying musical instruments from the Easter celebrations in Kwahu.
The driver of the cargo truck told Graphic Online that the accident was because of brake failure.
The vehicle was descending the sharp curves a few metres away from the Nkawkaw township when the accident happened.
The incident resulted in the cargo truck overturning and its bucket falling off the truck.
The musical instruments were all scattered on the road.
“The vehicle lost balance and run into the mountain just as we were turning the curve," the cargo truck driver said.
For Nii Quaye one of the passengers on the vehicle, they were grateful to God that nothing serious happened.
His injured colleague was bleeding in the arm. His feet was pricked by broken glass.
His leg appeared broken while he laid on the ground wincing in pain.