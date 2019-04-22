Family of military couple that died in flood wants gov’t support for 12-year-old son

The family of the military officers who perished in last week's flood in Accra is asking the government to assist in taking care of their 12-year-old son.
“They can give out a scholarship or if it is a fund that we can all contribute to that will be very helpful,” brother of the deceased military woman, W.O II Sarah Kuadzi, said.
The bodies of S/Sgt Arthur Jabez, 45 and his wife WO II Sarah Kuadzi, 40, were among the seven retrieved from flood waters by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), after heavy rains on April 14.
They were travelling in a military pick up from a funeral in Tema when their vehicle got caught in the flood waters at a suburb along the motorway known as Adjei-Kojo.
The couple left behind their son, Bill Clinton Nana Arthur, who is currently in Junior High School.
Speaking on Accra- based station, Joy FM, Kingsley Kuadzi said although the family is grateful the government has committed to allowing the boy to stay in the home of his parents till he completes JHS, they also need financial assistance to see him through his education.
He said it is through no fault of the couple that they had to die all of a sudden leaving behind their son.
“As taxpayers, we pay our tax for government to fix our roads and drain. So, if that has not been achieved and this happens to our beloved sister and brother-in-law, all we can ask from government is to help the 12-year-old to get to where his parents wanted him to be,” he stated.
For his part, Bill Clinton Nana Arthur, said, losing his parents had been tough but his uncles and aunties have been with him through it all and pledged to take care of him.