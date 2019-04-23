Divine Addo-Dankwa Kwapong not dead

Mr Divine Addo-Dankwa Kwapong, a former Director of Communications at the Judicial Service is not dead.
The Ghana News Agency (GNA) inadvertently used his picture for the Sakumono Estate news item on the death of a former High Court judge, Justice Ringo Cass Akurugu Azumah who was found dead in his house in Sakumono Estates, Tema, on Friday.
The Ghana News Agency unreservedly apologies to Mr Kwapong, his family and the public for the wrong usage of his picture as that of the deceased.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, the Public Relations Officer, Accra Regional Police Command, said her outfit on April 19, 2019, received information of the death of Justice Ringo Cass Akurugu Azumah in his apartment in Sakumono from a complainant.
She said immediately, a team of Crime Scene Experts from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters in Accra were dispatched to the scene where “a male adult about 60 years was lying dead”.
DSP Effia Tenge further stated that, after careful inspection of the body, with no marks of violence detected, the body was deposited at the Police Hospital morgue in Accra for preservation pending autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.