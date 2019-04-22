Kumasi: 33 suspects rounded up for starting Asafo and central market fires

The police have arrested a total of 33 suspects said to have started the weekend's market fires at Asafo and the central market in Kumasi.
Some eyewitnesses claimed they saw some of the suspects throwing "fire bombs" into the Asafo market, a police source has hinted Graphic Online's Kumasi correspondent, Daniel Kenu.
For three consecutive nights, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Asafo market and the Kumasi Central market were gutted by fire.
That of the Asafo Market happened on Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday night following a similar incident at the Kumasi Central market on Friday night.
Property worth thousands of Ghana cedis were destroyed by the fires which all happened at night.
Below is a video of how some traders responded to the incident at Asafo on Sunday.
Surprisingly, it was the third night that Kumasi was witnessing successive market fires on Easter.
The picture above is from the Asafo Market incident on Sunday night.
Fire Service personnel responded promptly and when Graphic Online visited the scene, they had placed three fire tenders at strategic positions and were trying to douse the fire.
More to follow...