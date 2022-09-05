Komenda Sugar Factory revamped: Two test runs done, operations begin December

The retooled Komenda Sugar Factory has undertaken two successful test runs as part of preparations towards its commissioning by the end of this year.
From those test runs, 12.5 metric tonnes of unrefined brown sugar has been produced.
Officials of the factory gave some of the sugar produced from the exercise to some members of the Komenda community and some reporters to taste when they accompanied President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to visit the factory and apprise himself of progress of work.
The inspection last Saturday was part of the President’s working visit to the Central Region.
He was accompanied by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah; the Minister of Local Government, Dan Botwe; as well as the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Hawa Koomson
Also part of the President’s delegation were the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and the Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan.
Government committed
Before inspecting the factory, President Akufo-Addo had met with the chiefs and the people of Komenda, at which he expressed the hope that the factory would be commissioned before the end of the year.
He said he was committed to seeing the factory in operation, as it would create jobs for the people of the area.
The President added that the government would continue with its agenda of industrialisation to bring economic improvement to the people.
He urged the people to support government’s efforts at developing the country.
Some residents tasting brown sugar at the retooled Komenda Sugar Factory
Significant intervention
The acting President of the Komenda Traditional Council, Nana Kwahin V, commended the President for the tenacity shown in revamping the factory, saying great works had gone on at the factory to revive it, emphasising that it was a significant intervention to create jobs and boost economic activities in the area.
Background
The Komenda Sugar Factory was built at a cost of $36 million from an Indian EXIM Bank facility.
It was commissioned by then-President John Mahama in May 2016, but it stopped operations shortly after that.
The factory, which was expected to employ 7,300 people along the value chain and boost employment prospects in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem municipality, has not been operational since then.
The government put in efforts at revamping the factory for it to commence operations.
Last June, Mr Kyerematen told Parliament that the retooling of the factory was 98 per cent complete.