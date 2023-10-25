It is hilarious when people call me all sorts of names – NAM1

Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM 1, who is the owner of the default Menzgold, says it hilarious hearing people call him all manner of names.

Questioning the credibility of persons who call him names, NAM 1 said “It’s hilarious to me when people call me names.”

“Who are those calling me those names, what credibility do they have, what have they done with their lives? What kind of life do they have in this country? he quizzed

NAM 1 said this in a radio interview monitored by Graphic Online on Accra-based Starr FM on Wednesday morning (October 25, 2023) .

He was responding to a move to repay some customers he owes.

NAM 1 stated that those who hide and are unidentified may be excused.

“Those that we can identify in society who speak from ignorance, they don’t even understand the issue. They don’t know what the issue is about, they don’t know what goes in and out and they just come out there and make any remarks just so they will be hailed,” NAM 1 stated.

“Because they think for the last five years I have been quiet? They think for the last five years I have allowed the system to flow. And I have been at the receiving end doesn’t mean they have cause to be making the sort of pronouncement they continue to make. And so it makes me laugh”, he stated.

“More so, let me even stretch the argument further. These people don’t you hear them also call the head of state names? They call him names I do not even want to repeat. So if they can call head of states names, senior citizens and ex-presidents they call them worse names and they are tagging me with those names why do I have to worry” NAM 1 stated.

He continued: “I am not influenced by external opinions, if you call me whatever and I allow it to set in and psychologically get to the subconscious mind, then I have accepted it. Then I have a problem. But otherwise, those that I think I can take on in the next couple of weeks you will see. I will come after all of them.”

He added that he would come after those peddling all manner of falsehood against him in the coming weeks.

The Police, on the advice of the Office of the Attorney-General, on Friday 20th October 2023, received an amount of GH₵2.5 Million from suspect Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as Nam 1.

In a statement, the Police administration indicated that the said amount has been deposited in the Police Exhibit account at the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for the attention of the Court.

According to the Police, the amount is part of investigations into petitions received from some customers of MenzGold Ghana Company Limited and Brew Marketing Consult Limited, currently before the Accra High Court against suspect Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as Nam 1.

