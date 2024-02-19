IT Consortium supports Korle Bu with medical supplies

Daily Graphic Feb - 19 - 2024 , 05:49

The Business Development Unit at IT Consortium Limited has donated some medical equipment and supplies to both the Palliative Care Unit and the Cardiothoracic Centre at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

These contributions aim to improve the quality of healthcare services provided.

The items donated included oxygen cylinders, a glucometer, a blood pressure apparatus, a pulse oximeter and a flow meter.

The gesture reflects the company's dedication to community involvement and its commitment to improving the welfare of the communities it supports.

Speaking at the presentation, the Head of Business Development at IT Consortium, Joojo Esua Mensah, said “As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, our team rallied together and utilised our Chango app to facilitate fundraising efforts.

Through this endeavour, we were able to generate funds to support both the palliative care unit and the cardiothoracic unit to provide much-needed assistance to their patients.”

He explained that the company’s Chango app had been positioned as a public crowdfunding platform that allowed non-governmental organisations (NGOs), churches, government and groups to set up public campaigns to raise funds from the general public for social causes, thereby building solid bridges between those in need and those who could help.



Appreciation

A Palliative Nurse Specialist at KBTH Surgery, Tabitha Gyanewaa Quaidoo, said the palliative care unit had limited funding and resources, which impacted the availability of essential medical equipment and medications.

That, she said, hindered their ability to provide optimal care to patients.

“Majority of our cases depend heavily on oxygen assistance, making this donation particularly invaluable for those in need, especially our palliative patients undergoing surgical procedures.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the IT Consortium for their compassionate gesture.

Their support marks a significant milestone as they become the pioneering donor to our unit, setting a commendable example for others to follow,” she said.

A Cardiothoracic Surgeon at KBTH, Dr Kow Entsua-Mensah, for his part, expressed gratitude to the team for their consistent dedication and ongoing support, emphasising how it had impacted the operations and services of the cardiothoracic centre.

“The Business Development Unit of IT Consortium generously contributed two portable oxygen cylinders to our facility.

This marks the third consecutive year of their partnership with the National Cardiothoracic Centre.

“These cylinders play a crucial role in patient transport, facilitating safe transfers between hospitals, and departments within the hospital for diagnostic procedures, and from wards to the operating theatre and back for patients requiring continuous oxygen support,” he said.