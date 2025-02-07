Interior Minister takes office - Urges staff to show professionalism

Daily Graphic Feb - 07 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, has urged the staff of the ministry to show utmost professionalism in the discharge of their duties to enhance the operations of the outfit.

He said the mandate of the ministry required the highest form of professional ethics and consequently urged the staff to build the needed professional atmosphere to attain the desired goals of the ministry.

Mr Mubarak said that during a meeting with staff last Monday as he assumed office as the sector minister.

The staff he interacted with included directors and management of the ministry.

The meeting was arranged to build rapport between the new minister and the staff.

The minister emphasised the importance of teamwork and likened the ministry to a chain, where every individual played a vital role towards the attainment of the mandate of the collective whole.

Open door policy

Mr Mubarak encouraged the staff to feel free to discuss issues with him, saying he would run an open-door policy.

“I am not here as a king, but as a servant,” he stated.

He later expressed gratitude to the staff in a social media post, stating his interaction with the directors and administrators.

“I shared with them my vision for the ministry and listened to the bureaucrats with whom I shall be working to keep Ghana safe.

“I know the work is very challenging, but collectively working as a team, we shall overcome,” he said on his Facebook wall.