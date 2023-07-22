Integrated recycling plant inaugurated at Akrodie

Biiya Mukusah Ali Jul - 22 - 2023 , 13:53

The Ahafo Regional Minister, George Yaw Boakye, has inaugurated the Goaso Integrated Recycling and Composting Plant (IRECOP) at Akrodie in the Asunafo South District.

The facility, which has a processing capacity of 400 tonnes of solid waste per day, presents a modern solution to the waste challenge in the area.

The plant is to receive, sort, process and recycle solid waste generated in the area to produce organic compost for agriculture purposes.

Other recoverable materials of the recycling process which include plastics and metal scraps will serve as input materials for the steel and plastic manufacturing sectors.

Technology

The IRECOP has an advanced waste management facility that employs cutting-edge technology to transform waste into valuable resources.

The plant's core function revolves around composting, enabling it to convert more than 60 per cent of the daily waste into high-quality compost, a valuable product for organic farming.

The facility which is to serve as the centralised point for waste storage in the region, has been equipped with specialised waste vehicles such as trailers, heavy duty machines and tricycles.

In 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for construction of the facility and other similar facilities across the 16 regions.

Employment

At the inauguration of the facility last Wednesday, Mr Boakye said the facility would create 800 direct and indirect jobs in line with the government's agenda to reduce the rate of unemployment.

He said the government was very steadfast in its quest to collaborate with the private sector to provide the needed sanitation infrastructure to appropriately manage solid and liquid waste.

Mr Boakye said in the past, the landfill sites were not properly managed and had become the scene of indiscriminate dumping of waste, leading to insanitary conditions within the surrounding communities.

He said the growing levels of waste generated daily required the use of innovative ways of managing waste, while maintaining sound environmental practices.

Mr Boakye urged citizens to take up the responsibility of properly disposing of waste generated.

He also called on manufacturing companies to play a critical role in ensuring sustainable management of their waste, by using innovative packaging which were biodegradable and did not harm the environment.

Mr Boakye said IRECOPs across the country had a 90 per cent recovery rate and would boost environmental cleanliness and enhance tourism.

Waste

The Group Manager, Treasury and Investment of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Lawrence Agbin, said no waste produced in the area would go waste.

He urged community members to always separate plastic waste from other waste generated in their homes for easy processing.

Mr Agbin said the establishment of the plants across the 16 regions was the testament of the government’s commitment to meet the Sustainable Development Goal Six, which promoted environmental sustainability.

For his part, the Omanhene of Kukuom, Osahene Kwaku Atakyi II, commended President Akufo-Addo and the JGC for the construction of the facility in the area.

He said the facility would also create jobs and improve the health of the people in the area.