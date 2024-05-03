Insecticide-treated net distribution in VR successful

Health workers have successfully distributed 1,004,278 long-lasting insecticide-treated nets across the Volta Region as of March 31 this year.

The figure constituted 98 per cent of the region, target for the exercise. The Volta Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Chrysantus Kubio, disclosed this at a first quarter Risk Communication Sub-Committee meeting on the 2024 Annual Child Health Week Promotion, Africa Vaccination Week, and 10th National COVID-19 Vaccination Days, slated for May 5-9.

Dr Kubio described the coverage as a huge achievement which demonstrated the cooperation of the people during the exercise and signified bright prospects for the short, medium and long-term successes of the programme.

He said the meeting aligned with the national objective of achieving Universal Health Coverage to increase access to good-quality population-based health services. The Volta Regional Health Director said sustained efforts were required to strengthen Ghana’s immunisation programme by raising awareness of the importance of immunisation, community ownership, the need to increase vaccination coverage and other child health interventions.

Pursuant to that, essential child health services were offered freely at various health centres and outreach points by the GHS during the Africa Vaccination Week, he explained.

Similarly, Dr Kubio said the Child Health Promotion Week was instituted in 2004 by the Ministry of Health to raise awareness and promote the uptake of essential child health services that GHS provided to improve child health and survival.

He said this year’s theme was: “Healthy childhood: Invest in your child for a healthy future.”

On COVID-19, the Regional Director of Health said the country had returned to normalcy because of the impact of the COVID-19 vaccination since its introduction, as one of the response strategies.

As of March this year, “71.9 per cent of the country’ target of 20.7 million people had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 57.1 of the targeted 20.7 million people had received booster doses,” he revealed.

Dr Kubio said, regrettably, however, in the Volta Region, only 503,045 persons, made up of 45.6 per cent of the region’s target population had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

He gave an assurance that more than three years of implementation of COVID-19 vaccination had proven that the myths, misconceptions and misinformation about the vaccines were all false.

Dr Kubio pointed out that COVID-19 was still a worldwide health hazard, and the virus remained a substantial health threat to mankind. That means the battle against the virus was not over, he cautioned.

Dr Kubio appealed to the public to participate in the 10th National COVID-19 Vaccinations Days campaign and the Africa Vaccination Week events with great zeal and enthusiasm in the broader national interest.

A youth queen from Ho-Ahoe, Mama Kuma II, who presided, urged members of the public to continue to adhere to regular handwashing and keep their surroundings clean all the time.

“It takes healthy people to build a healthy nation,” she added.