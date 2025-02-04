Initiative to boost food production, export in the offing

Maclean Kwofi Feb - 04 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

The government is to put mechanisms in place to support the introduction of a new national agricultural project to ensure the availability of adequate and sustainable supply of raw materials and other inputs to local industries.

The initiative, which would be introduced by the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry (MoTAI), in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) and the Feed the Industry Project (FIP), is also aimed at enhancing import substitution and boosting the export of processed food products in the country.

It is expected to create opportunities for women and the youth in the raw materials supply chain of local manufacturers, as part of efforts to promote made-in-Ghana products.

Event

The Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, who made this known at a forum organised by the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) in Accra, expressed the commitment of the government to expedite action on the development and the subsequent launch of the project.

"In line with our manifesto commitments, we have pledged to develop and launch the Feed the Industry Project, in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture," she said.

The forum, which was on the theme: "Empowering women and youth entrepreneurs for economic development", served as a platform for the launch the GNCCI Women and Youth Wing (GNCCI-WAY).

The GNCCI-WAY is an initiative dedicated to empowering women and youth entrepreneurs, as well as aspiring entrepreneurs.

Participants and speakers included former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Kosi Yankey-Ayeh; President of GNCCI, Stephane Abass Miezan; CEO of CharterHouse Productions Limited, Theresa Ayoade; First Vice-President of GNCCI, Dr Emelia Asiakwa and CEO of the chamber, Mark Badu Aboagye.



Pledge

Mrs Ofosu-Adjare further pledged to design and formulate a clear and consistent policy framework for empowering women in the industry.

"This is to ensure optimal mobilisation and deployment of the policy options, instruments and resources available to the government to transform the economic power and strategic role of women in trade, agribusiness and industry.

"It brings me to the third most critical point of a need to work closely together with partners across ministries, departments and agencies, as well as with private sector representative bodies to examine and moderate, and where necessary, reduce the cost of doing business to open up opportunities for all and also generate employment and prosperity for all citizens," she added.

“Women and the youth are indeed the backbone of our economy, and the current government fully appreciates and recognises this undeniable fact,” the minister said.

Women in business

Mrs Yankey-Ayeh also said women and youth-owned businesses accounted for approximately 70 per cent of businesses in the country, particularly within the SMEs sector.

She said their substantial contribution underscored the need to focus attention on empowering them to achieve any meaningful poverty reduction, economic transformation and sustainable development of the country.

"To ensure that women and youth-led businesses not only survive but thrive and expand, we must prioritise actions and initiatives that address challenges they face and opportunities they can harness.

"These businesses have been essential in driving economic growth at the grassroots level, but to truly make a significant impact, we must move beyond general trading and encourage a shift toward more diversified and export-oriented production," she said.

Mrs Yankey-Ayeh also said the transition was essential to foster long term economic sustainability and ensuring such businesses were integrated into the global value chain.

Commitment

For his part, the GNCCI President said through the GNCCI-Women and Youth Wing, the chamber was committed to providing the necessary support and resources to women and youth entrepreneurs.

"We embark on a transformative journey towards economic empowerment; one that places women and youth at the forefront of growth and opportunity. And ensures inclusivity while positioning women and youth-owned businesses to be more resilient and sustainable.

"We will foster a culture of entrepreneurship, equip the next generation of business leaders and empower women and youth economically by providing tools, access to finance, and business development services," he added.