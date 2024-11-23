Next article: Distinguish yourselves as true servants of Christ - GEC Moderator to new ministers

Implement long-term policies to achieve progress - African countries advised

Mark-Anthony Vinorkor Nov - 23 - 2024 , 15:40

An Associate Professor of Chinese Traditional Culture at Zhejiang Normal University, Lu Jia, has emphasised the importance of long-term planning and consistent implementation of development plans for national growth, regardless of political leadership.

She has, therefore, advised African countries to establish and execute robust development policies to achieve progress similar to China.

Prof. Lu was speaking at a training programme for 30 African journalists from 10 English-speaking countries at the Zhejiang Normal University (ZJNU) in Jinhua, China.

The two-and-a-half-week programme aims to equip African journalists with modern news production techniques and introduce them to Chinese culture.

Localising development

Prof. Lu also highlighted the need for countries to devise their own development paths, rather than copying from others.

"No two countries are the same, and therefore, cannot have the same development path. Therefore, African development policies should be free from foreign influences,” she said.

Prof. Lu attributed China's success story to two key factors: independent decision-making and mobility of national resources.

She said development policies should be driven by domestic considerations, without external interference, while resources should be distributed from wealthy areas to deprived ones to help eradicate poverty and ensure balanced growth.

''There must be developed context-specific solutions tailored to each country's unique needs and maintenance of independence in development decision-making.

''Strategically allocate national resources to promote balanced growth, establish long-term plans that transcend political terms and ensure continuity in policy execution, regardless of leadership changes,'' Prof. Lu added.

China's model

China's development model, which Prof. Lu Jia referenced, is built on long-term planning and strategic implementation.

China's five-year plans, for instance, outline national priorities and goals, to ensure continuity across different administrations.

The ZJNU has a focus on international cooperation and exchange, with ties to over 280 foreign universities and research institutes.

The university's Institute of African Studies offers postgraduate programmes in African History and Culture, African Politics, and International Relations.