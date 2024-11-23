Distinguish yourselves as true servants of Christ - GEC Moderator to new ministers

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Nov - 23 - 2024 , 15:39

Fifteen new ministers of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) have been commissioned with a charge on them to distinguish themselves as true servants of Jesus Christ.

They have also been called upon to be the modern examples of Christ to enable members to emulate their practical experience and appreciate it to follow in the footsteps of Jesus Christ.

Advertisement

As part of the requirements for completing their studies, the new ministers have already planted their churches where they will be posted to continue nurturing the flock, a marked departure from the past where newly commissioned pastors were posted to well-established branches of the church.

The ministers are Rev. Anthony Mawuena Kwadey, Rev. Innocent Kwashie Afi, Rev. Mawufemor Dzamposu Agakpey, Rev. Theodore Elorm Agborli, Rev. Prince Akafua-Hotor, Rev. Bright Worlanyo Aklamanu, Rev. Henry Akoto, Rev. Emmanuel Selasi Babanawo and Rev. Rhoden Komi Dogbe.

The rest are Rev. Evangelist Hope Dogbey, Rev. Zechery Musah, Rev. Patrick Kwabla Nusetor, Rev. Asiwome Oakland Opare-Addipa, Rev. Nowell Kwame Anani and Rev. John Yaw Tovon.

The commissioning service, attended by family and friends of the ministers, also had some dignitaries in attendance.

They included the Chairman of the Christian Council, Rt. Rev. Dr Hilliard Dela Dogbe; the Synod Clerk of GEC, Rev. Dr Yohanes Kwasi Ahiabu; the acting Rector of the Global Theological Seminary, Rev. Dr Michael Alloteh; Rev. Mokporkpor Avemegah, the Male Presbyter of GEC, Eyram Kwame Atsu, and the Female Presbyter of the GEC, Joyce Dieu-Donné Ahiabor.

No double life

Speaking at the Trinity Chapel at Kotobabi in Accra last Sunday where the service was held, the Moderator of the GEC, Rt Rev. Prosper Samuel Dzomeku advised the pastors to be very transparent with their lifestyle and refrain from displaying contradictory or double characters.

"It has taken the prayers of many to get to where we are today. You must be humble and learn to work with others and accept people. There shouldn't be any double lifestyle, and be very transparent with your lifestyle," the Moderator said.

He lauded the new ministers for planting churches which was an indication that they were in to win souls for Christ and not be served.

He also advised some Presbyters who are in the habit of bullying new pastors posted to their churches to desist from such acts and support the pastors to win souls and achieve God's purpose for the Church.

Rt Rev. Dzomeku called on stakeholders in this year's election to conduct their activities in a very peaceful manner to ensure violence-free elections and urged the Electoral Commission (EC), especially, to ensure that there was transparency and fairness in their conduct to clear any doubts in the minds of stakeholders to ensure the country's peace was not compromised.

"In our preaching, we ask our people to be very transparent. We want to advise the EC that as we conduct the election, we expect the EC also to be very transparent. If transparency is witnessed by all stakeholders, we can be sure that the peace that we are praying for will be consolidated to God's glory," the GEC Moderator said.

Dedication to mission

Rev. Emmanuel Babanawo, who spoke on behalf of the newly commissioned reverend ministers, expressed gratitude to the leadership of the church for their guidance which culminated in them becoming ministers of the gospel.

He assured the church of their ultimate dedication to Christ’s mission of winning souls and transforming lives.

Rev. Babanawo added that they were resolute and would ensure that they did not disappoint the great oath they had taken to do God's work.