Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II re-elected president of National House of chiefs

graphic.com.gh Nov - 23 - 2024 , 15:28

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso has been re-elected as President of the National House of Chiefs. He polled 42 votes to defeat the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, who polled 30 votes.

Ogyeaboho Yaw Gyebi was seeking a second term and the Dormaahene came into the race to challenge him in the election which was held on Friday, November 22.

In the race for Vice President position, the Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II emerged victorious with 54 votes, surpassing three other candidates.

The election proceeded as scheduled despite objections from some members about the timing. A motion passed by the House resolved these concerns, ensuring the process went ahead without disruptions.

After being sworn in, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II expressed gratitude to members of the House for the confidence in his leadership. He reaffirmed his commitment to preserving Ghana's cultural heritage and fostering unity among traditional leaders.

He urged members to work collaboratively to maintain peace ahead of the country’s national elections.

The re-elected President outlined plans to digitise the House's operations, enhancing efficiency in its activities. He also pledged to resolve all outstanding legal disputes within the institution.