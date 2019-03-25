IGP, A-G sued over assault on Multimedia journalist Latiff Iddrisu

The Multimedia Group Limited, operators of Joy FM and other broadcasting brands, and one of its journalists,
Mr Latiff Iddrisu, have sued the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante Apeatu, and the Attorney-General (A-G) over the alleged police brutality meted out to the journalist at the headquarters of the Ghana Police Service on March 27, 2018 .
Among other reliefs, the plaintiffs are also seeking declarations that officers of the Ghana Police Service committed torts and battery and false imprisonment against
They also want a declaration that the defendants are “liable for the acts of officers of the Ghana Police Service”.
‘Brutal assault’
On March 27, 2018,
Some policemen are alleged to have subjected Iddrisu to severe beatings.
Describing the nature of the assault, the plaintiffs, in their statement of claim, averred that the Multimedia Group Limited assigned
It explained that in an attempt to get accurate information for his reportage,
“First plaintiff (
It further explained that
According to the statement of claim,
Assault on journalists
The suit comes against the backdrop of numerous assaults on journalists by security personnel.
However, not a single security person has been prosecuted for the attacks on 25 journalists since 2016.
Checks by Graphic Online have revealed a tall list of victims, including reporters, photojournalists, station managers
Some of the attacks have left journalists with serious medical conditions. For instance, the Daily Graphic’s Victor Kwawukume has lost his sense of smell as a result of being beaten by the Ho Police while covering a swoop on criminals.
