Husband suspected to have murdered wife dies

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Apr - 29 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The 43-year-old farmer, Enoch Kusi, who allegedly murdered his 47-year-old wife, Ama Kwakyewaa, in cold blood in the bush out of jealousy at Akyem Adwafo in the Akyemansa District, has died at the Akyem Brenase Health Centre.

He was admitted to the health facility, but passed away.

Briefing the Daily Graphic at Adwafo, a relative of the deceased, Osei Amponsah, said he passed away last Sunday and the body had been deposited at the Oda Government Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

Surrender

Mr Amponsah told the Daily Graphic that the suspect, who fled to an unknown destination last Tuesday after hitting the head of his wife several times with a club on her farm, surrendered himself to some palm tappers at Adwafo last Saturday evening.

He said the elders of the town, after listening to Kusi, handed him over to the police at Akyem Ofoase for investigation and prosecution.

However, the police, after examining the physical condition of the suspect, who looked weak and hydrated, advised the complainants to send him for medical treatment before bringing him to the police station.

Mr Osei Asamoah stated that while receiving treatment at the Akyem Brenase Health Centre, Kusi passed away.

Incident

Throwing more light on the case, Mr Amponsah said on April 22, 2025, Kwakyewaa, who had left her matrimonial home to stay in her family house, went to her farm at Adwafo.

He said while harvesting cocoyam on the farm, her husband came from behind to hit her head several times with a club with the intention to kill her, an incident witnessed by the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, Yaa Beebi, who had accompanied her mother to the farm.

She consequently rushed home to break the news to members of the family.

Mr Amponsah said that with the help of three other men, they rushed to the farm where they found Kwakyewaa lying unconscious in a pool of blood.

He stated that they rushed the victim to the Adwafo Clinic, where medical personnel on duty pronounced her dead on arrival.