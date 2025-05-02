Next article: $7m cyber-defence software deal: Adu-Boahene, 3 others charged with 11 offences - Accused persons deny all charges

Hundreds rally at Black Star Square for Workers’ Day

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie & Dickson Worlanyo Dotse May - 02 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

The Black Star Square in Accra was turned into a sea of colours, energy and solidarity yesterday as hundreds of workers from across the country converged to mark this year’s Workers’ Day with a resounding show of unity and purpose.

From as early as 6 a.m., enthusiastic members of various labour unions from the public and private sectors, social groups and some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) began streaming into the Square, hours ahead of the official commencement of the event, which was on the theme: “Resetting pay and working conditions: the role of stakeholders.”

Security was tight, with personnel from the military, police and fire service deployed to maintain order throughout the event while ambulances were stationed at vantage points.

They did not only provide security but also controlled vehicular traffic and directed the movement of people to ensure a smooth and safe celebration.

Atmosphere

Clad mostly in red headbands, company-branded T-shirts and union attire, the workers arrived in their numbers, one of the largest in recent times, singing, drumming and waving placards with bold messages to the government and other stakeholders.

The messages drove home the workers’ concerns for better conditions of service, protested against actions of their management or voiced discontent on some decisions by the government.

Others also called for policy reforms in their organisations, cheered government policies, especially the resetting agenda, and President Mahama, urging the government to continue with its resetting agenda.

“Enhance salary structure now”, “Fix staff salary now”, “Invest in public services not private pockets” were some of the inscriptions that defined the spirit of the day, echoing the deep-seated concerns of workers across multiple sectors.

Vending

The grounds around the Independence Arch were equally buzzing. Stalls and stands set up by local businesses showcased a variety of goods — from food and drinks to crafts and textiles.

The aroma of grilled meat mixed with the sounds of whistles and vuvuzelas filled the air as hawkers took full advantage of the crowd to sell everything, from national flags to Workers’ Day memorabilia in red, gold and green.

As the sun blazed overhead and the flags fluttered proudly, one thing was clear — the Ghanaian worker remained ever ready, not just to toil for the nation but to stand up for their rights.

On the recreational side, horse owners seized the opportunity to offer paid rides, attracting both children and adults who were eager to experience a touch of excitement on the holiday.

March past

By 10:30 a.m, the square was already filled as President John Dramani Mahama arrived to a rousing welcome to begin the official ceremony.

Waving cheerfully at the marching contingents of worker unions, the President stood on the dias alongside officials from the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment, the Trades Union Congress (TUC), and other dignitaries.

After the speeches from the President, and Organised Labour, the unions marched past the dais one after another, waving and cheering with their banners held high.

From health workers and teachers to factory workers, engineers, port handlers and beauticians — the workers used the moment to press home their demands and celebrate their collective strength.

Concerns

For a worker from Interplast, the Workers’ Day celebration was more than just marching and waving flags — it was a chance to speak out on the daily struggles confronting the ordinary Ghanaian.

“Now, Ghana, where we are, Ghanaians have to be free by now.

Yes, things must be easy for us,” he said passionately in an interview with the Daily Graphic.

His concerns cut across several pressing issues, including the rising cost of living, irregular pay and the worsening state of sanitation in the city.

“Petroleum prices, electricity prices — I mean, the utilities must come down.

And then the payment rate for workers, the government must regulate it so clients will not be cheating workers,” he lamented.

The interviewee expressed the belief that workers were bearing the brunt of a system that lacked proper regulation and price control, making it difficult for people to survive.

“This person will be selling at his own price, another person at a different price.

And then we end up blaming the government when it’s individuals causing the hardship,” he said.

The general appeal was for the government to step in with firm measures to bring down costs, improve wages, regulate markets and clean up the capital city.