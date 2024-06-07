Holy Spirit Cathedral launches event to raise GH¢6m for renovation works

Justice Agbenorsi Jun - 07 - 2024 , 09:59

The Holy Spirit Cathedral (HSC) has launched a homecoming celebration with an intensified effort to mobilise over GH¢6 million to give the church building, which was constructed in 1957, a facelift.

The move forms part of a broad project known as “Cathedral Restoration”, which commenced in 2015 to refurbish both the interior and exterior of the cathedral under the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra.

Already, the church has since the commencement of the project spent GH¢2,752,476.99 on the restoration of the cathedral building and is seeking to raise this new amount to augment works done so far.

Homecoming is an event for parishioners, past and present to come back to the spiritual home to among other things, reconnect with old friends and acquaintances, celebrate milestones and achievements, renew spiritual commitments, welcome new members among others.

Support

Speaking at the media launch of the homecoming which would take off from June to August 15 this year on the theme: “Return home, reconnect and recount,” the Administrator of the HSC, Very Rev. Fr Clement Wilson, explained that management’s goal was to ensure that the cathedral remained a place of solace and inspiration for generations to come.

To intensify efforts in effectively mobilising the necessary financial resources for this restoration, he called on Catholics across the Accra Archdiocese and beyond, its parishioners, current and past, young and old to come on board to support the restoration project.

“This homecoming is not just a call to return to the physical space of our beloved cathedral, but also an invitation to reconnect with our spiritual roots and recount the blessings and memories we share as a faith community,” he said.

Also, the homecoming, he said would seek to engage the lay faithful in advancing the goal to make the cathedral the citadel of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra.

Activities

The parish has outlined a series of activities to mark the homecoming celebration. Announcing the activities, the Parish Pastoral Council Chairman, Ernest Prah, said parishioners would hold a memorial mass to remember and honour deceased parishioners and family members by celebrating their lives and the legacy of faith they have left behind.

Aside from that, he said there would be a guided tour of the cathedral to afford people in Catholic schools, institutions and parishioners outside Accra the opportunity to learn about the rich history and architectural beauty of the cathedral.

Other activities include a business fair and forum on the church, entrepreneurship training for the youth with the celebration climaxing with a merrymaking ceremony on August 15, 2024.