Previous article: Green Ghana: See how trees were planted at various areas in Ghana today

Featured

Circle fire outbreak destroyed GRIDCo high voltage line

Elizabeth Naana Benjamin Jun - 07 - 2024 , 11:08

The Ghana Grid Company LTD (GRIDCo) has explained that last Wednesday's fire incident which occurred along the railwayline near the Odaw drain and railway line destroyed the high voltage line from Accra Central to Circle.

Advertisement

According to GRIDCo, this has caused damage to the 161KV Achimota to the Accra Central Transmission line and conductors and therefore the cause of power outage in some areas.

In a press statement issued on Thursday [June 6] GRIDCo stated that the affected line has been isolated to prevent the risk of electrocution.

“The intensity of the fire caused parts of the transmission line to burn and snap”, the statement read.

GRIDCo has assured the public that all necessary steps were being taken to restore power to the affected areas.