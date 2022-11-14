Highway Authority inspects work on Twifo Praso bridge project

Officials of the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) have inspected construction work on the Twifo Praso bridge and approach roads and expressed satisfaction with work done so far.
The Resident Engineer of the GHA, Bashiru-Deen Tahiru, said the quality of work done so far was commendable.
The project, being undertaken by the China Railway Number Five Company Limited, is 90 per cent complete and is expected to be completed in March next year.
The construction of the 160-metre bridge, which will link Twifo-Praso to other communities, is expected to open up the district for greater socio-economic activities.
Cost
The GH¢39,954,066.09 project forms part of the government's commitment to improve the trunk road infrastructure across the country.
It will replace the old existing one-way directional rail/road steel bridge.
Mr Tahiru said the width of the existing old bridge was narrow and did not allow for the free flow of traffic.
He commended the contractor for the quality of work done and expressed the hope that it would be completed on schedule.
Delay
He explained that the approach road delayed due to the relocation of a cemetery along the way, saying the contractor was scheduled to do a relocation of the cemetery within this week to ensure that work resume on the construction of the approach roads.
The Quantity Surveyor of China Railway Number Five Engineering Ghana Limited, John Wang, for his part, explained that the early completion of the project was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, he indicated that the company was optimistic of completing the construction of the bridge by the end of December and the approach road works by March, adding that the company was committed to ensuring the execution of quality project.
He explained that the company, which had been operating in Ghana since 2003 as China Railway Number Five Engineering Ghana Limited, and was formerly known as China Railway Wuju Group Limited, had high credibility and would do all to maintain the standards.
Already, he said, the company had completed 12 projects and was currently executing five ongoing projects in the country.