Health workers urged to treat patients with compassion

Nana Konadu Agyeman & Diana Mensah Jan - 30 - 2024 , 12:17

A professor of Surgery at the University of Ghana Medical School (UGMS), Prof. Afua A.A.J. Hesse, has urged medical doctors and other health workers to demonstrate high ethical values in the performance of their duties to ensure quality healthcare delivery to the citizenry.

She said they must refrain from discrimination and show compassion, diligence, empathy and service to all.

“Do not look at the appearance or the pocket size of your patients before deciding on how you behave or treat them.

“Many have treated or mistreated angels without knowing - those who will bless you daily by praying for you are those who have nothing but whom you esteemed and made them feel special from your first encounter,” she said.

Event

Prof. Hesse was addressing the 2024 congregation of the College of Health Sciences of the University of Ghana, Legon, last Friday.

A total of 809 students who completed their respective studies in Dental Surgery, Medicine and Surgery, Medical Sciences, Dietetics and Medical Laboratory Science were offered their certificates.

The 2024 congregation of the College of Health Sciences of the University of Ghana, Legon

Others received BSc. degrees in Occupational Therapy, Physiotherapy, Respiratory Therapy, Diagnostic Radiography, Therapy Radiography, Nursing, Midwifery, Public Health and Doctor of Pharmacy.

Advice

Prof. Hesse also advised health professionals against chasing after money in their line of duty, saying “in my experience, if you go chasing money, it ultimately runs away from you”.

“If, however, you seek excellence in all you do, leading and innovating with appropriate technology even in our resource poor environment, money will come chasing after you so much that you and your children’s children would be blessed beyond measure,” she said.

Prof. Hesse, who is the first female Professor of Paediatric Surgery at the UGMS, further reminded medical practitioners that the profession they had chosen was for a lifetime commitment, adding “Our profession deals with human life and the pursuit of money will not end you well because the love of money is the root of all evil”.

On community engagement, Prof. Hesse urged the graduating medical students to embrace volunteerism as a demonstration of their willingness to serve and learn.

“Take every opportunity, even now as you are waiting for your placements, to educate others in the communities you are in, as individuals or groups.

“The health literacy rate is very low in the country, and there are certainly many quacks just waiting to fill that gap with fake and false information,” she added.

Positive change

The Valedictorian, Robert Saizi, a Malawian, who had First Class in Diagnostic Radiography, reminded his colleagues that after being equipped with knowledge and tools, they must go out to effect positive change in their communities, nation and the world at large.