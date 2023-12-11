GWCL supports flood victims in Tongu, Anloga district

Alberto Mario Noretti Dec - 11 - 2023 , 08:59

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has donated 4000 bags of sachet water and 200 packs of bottled water to flood victims of the South and North Tongu districts, as well as Anloga District in the Volta Region.

The cost of the items was not disclosed.

“This is part of our corporate social responsibility,” said the Volta Regional Chief Manager of the company, Francis Lamptey, as he presented the items to the South Tongu District Chief Executive (DCE), Seth Agbi, in Sogakope.

He said water was so basic to life, and for that matter, it must be pure and healthy for human consumption all the time.

Mr Lamptey said the water donated to the flood victims was produced by GWCL’s subsidiary G-WATER under very high-quality conditions, stating that since the victims were customers of GWCL, it was only proper that the company demonstrated compassion towards the people in times of need.

Appreciation

Receiving the donation, Mr Agbi expressed gratitude for the gesture, which he said would largely alleviate the sufferings of the displaced in the 30 communities affected by the recent floods from the spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

In Anloga, the DCE, Seth Yormewu, expressed similar sentiments, saying the constant concern of the GWCL for the affected people in the district was very touching.

He cited a recent visit to the district by a team of GWCL officials to assess the quality of drinking water in the area, saying that bore ample testimony of the company’s commitment to the welfare of the people.

The North Tongu District, which is the worst affected area, received 2000 bags of sachet water and 100 packs of bottled water.

The donation was received in Battor jointly by the DCE, Osborne Fenu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and the Deputy Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Seji Saji.

Mr Fenu gave an assurance that the water would be distributed among the victims fairly and promptly.