Guaranty Trust Bank hands over ICT lab to school

Diana Mensah May - 13 - 2024 , 09:35

Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited (GTBank) has handed over an information and communications technology (ICT) laboratory to the Nsawam Methodist Basic Schools (A&B,C) and Junior High School (JHS) in the Eastern Region.

The facility is to help in the teaching and learning of ICT in the schools. The gesture forms part of the bank’s yearly corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives to give back to society.

The bank also furnished the computer laboratory with new desks, a printer, a projector, three air- conditioners, 51 desktop computers and internet access. The move resulted from a request made to the 1994 year-group of the school.

Commitment

The Divisional Head, Corporate Communication and Experience, Agnes Owusu-Afram, on behalf of management, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to equip the youth with the requisite ICT skills.

“The world has become a global village through technology and we believe that by donating this facility, we are adequately helping to prepare our future leaders for the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” she said.

The gesture, she said, was to improve teaching and learning of ICT in educational institutions. Mrs Owusu-Afram said the school, being one of the oldest in the vicinity, had raised a good number of great men and women and still upheld excellence in academics, sports and other co-curricular activities.

“We will maintain this facility for a year, but urge the leadership of the school to take good care of it to support the great minds that are groomed here to make a difference in the world,” she said.

Appreciation

The Headmaster of the school, Benjamin Addo, thanked GTBank for helping to improve the educational standard of the school. He added that the provision of the computer laboratory by the bank, was a dream come true, since the facility would help the students to be better understand topics in ICT.

Mr Addo assured the bank that the facility would be put to good use for the benefit of the schools and the country as a whole. He, however, appealed for assistance in the construction of a kindergarten block for Primary ‘C’.