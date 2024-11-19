Previous article: Centenary anniversary of the return of Sir Osei Agyemang Prempeh I from Seychelles launched in Kumasi

GSA uncovers unapproved material in mattress production - Warns of health implications, cracks down perpetrators

Kester Aburam Korankye Nov - 19 - 2024 , 12:57

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has uncovered that some mattress manufacturers are using unauthorised materials, specifically polystyrene instead of polyurethane, to make their products.

This, according to the GSA, is a blatant disregard for the Ghana Standard for Furniture-flexible Polymeric Materials - Specification for Polyurethane foam mattresses (GS 1211:2019).

The use of unauthorised materials pose significant health risks and potential harm to consumers, according to scientists at the GSA testing facilities.

Polystyrene, the recently discovered unauthorised material being used in the production of mattresses in the country, releases volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that can cause respiratory issues and skin irritation, the GSA scientists told the Daily Graphic in an interview.

Additionally, the scientists told the Daily Graphic that its high flammability presented dangers during fires, producing toxic fumes.

“The use of polystyrene also contributes to microplastic pollution, negatively impacting human life, wildlife and the environment,” the scientists, who have completed research into the material, said.

The materials

Polyurethane (PU) is a synthetic, versatile and durable plastic material that is used in a wide range of products.

A pile of mattresses suspected to have been produced with the unapproved material

It is used in many products, including automotive parts, footwear, furnishings, construction, coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers and high gloss finishes.

The material is flexible, resilient and durable, and can be moulded into unusual shapes.

It can also be used in heavy-duty tasks in extreme weather conditions.

On the other hand, polystyrene, also known as poly-phenylethene, is a synthetic plastic that is made from styrene, a liquid petrochemical.

Its uses include food packaging, often used in its solid form for food packaging (take-away packs) because it is clear and rigid.

Polystyrene is also used for electronics and electrical insulation and for crafts and sculptures due to its light weight and easy to cut and shape nature.

Enforcement

The Head of Public Affairs at GSA, Kofi Debrah, told the Daily Graphic in a separate interview that the authority had initiated enforcement actions to stop the activities of the manufacturers and apply applicable sanctions as prescribed in the Ghana Standards Authority Act, 2022 (Act 1078).

“What we are doing is to deploy our Trading Standard Officers to gather intelligence and locate the manufacturers to face the appropriate sanctions”.

“For us, the safety of consumers is on the top of our priorities but we also serve as a pillar for industry growth, so we are doing this with a fair balance so that we don’t hurt industry but also don’t compromise on standards,” Mr Debrah said.

Public awareness

Mr Debrah said the authority, through a public notice, had reminded the public of the importance of adhering to established standards for mattresses to ensure safety and quality.

“Consumers are advised to avoid purchasing mattresses made from unapproved materials, as they can jeopardise health and safety,” he said.

“To ensure compliance, the GSA mandates the use of approved materials, such as polyurethane foam, in all mattresses produced and sold in Ghana,” he said.

He added that, “Consumers should only purchase mattresses bearing the GSA certification mark on the product label, indicating that the mattress has been tested and meets necessary safety and quality standards”.

Mr Debrah said the GSA would continue to monitor compliance among manufacturers across the country to safeguard public health and safety.

He said manufacturers found violating the standards would face sanctions.

The GSA’s Head of Public Affairs also urged consumers to prioritise their well-being by choosing certified products.

Possible hazards

The GSA scientists provided a profile of the dangers associated with the use of polystyrene to manufacture mattresses.

Chemical Exposure: Polystyrene can release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) when heated or broken down.

These compounds can contribute to indoor air pollution and may cause respiratory issues, headaches, or other health problems.

Flammability: Polystyrene is highly flammable, which poses a fire risk. In case of a fire, it can release toxic fumes that are harmful when inhaled.

Allergies and Sensitivities: Some individuals may have allergic reactions or sensitivities to the chemicals used in the production of polystyrene, leading to skin irritation or respiratory problems.

Environmental concerns: While not a direct health hazard, the production and disposal of polystyrene can harm the environment, leading to broader public health implications through pollution and ecosystem disruption.

Durability issues: Polystyrene may not provide adequate support over time, potentially leading to physical discomfort or musculoskeletal issues from poor sleeping posture.