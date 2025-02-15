Group calls for urgent reforms in governance, economy

Joshua Bediako Koomson Feb - 15 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Kings and Queens of Africa, a non-profit organisation, has called for urgent reforms to address systemic corruption, economic challenges and governance inefficiencies.

The organisation congratulated President John Dramani Mahama on his assumption of office, expressing optimism that his leadership would bring significant relief to Ghanaians and reassert the country’s role as the gateway to Africa.

It, however, highlighted several areas requiring immediate attention, including police empowerment, judicial efficiency and financial prudence.

System reformation

Speaking at a press conference in Accra last Thursday, the President of the group, Togbui Goba Tenge Seddo, recommended that the Ghana Police Service be given the authority to prosecute cases directly after investigations, while institutions such as the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the

Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) be reassessed to ensure efficiency.

On financial governance, he called for a reevaluation of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) and stricter oversight of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to ensure funds were used solely within their jurisdictions.

To address the financial strain of elections, Togbui Seddo proposed a one per cent levy on imports and exports to fund elections, reducing the country’s reliance on external loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Cost-cutting

He also threw in his support for the President’s vision of a lean government and proposed abolishing deputy ministerial positions, allowing Chief Directors to handle ministerial administration.

He also advocated the reduction of board memberships to seven individuals per institution to curb bureaucracy.

Additionally, Togbui Seddo called for scrapping perks and allowances for government officials while increasing their salaries to ensure personal accountability for expenses such as fuel and utilities.

Furthermore, he stressed the need for stricter supervision of state institutions, including the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Water Company, to prevent inefficiencies and financial mismanagement.

National Cathedral

He also touched on the National Cathedral project, suggesting that the stalled structure be transformed into a 21-storey ultra-modern children’s hospital for Africa.

He proposed that the underground section be used for catfish and mudfish farming, a venture they believed could boost the country’s export industry.

On social issues, he urged the government to expand the School Feeding Programme to include kindergarten and senior high schools and also assign a dedicated oil field to fund child nutrition, ensuring students receive daily meals.

He also called for the promotion of agriculture in schools, ensuring food production became part of the curriculum to boost self-sufficiency.

He also affirmed the group’s opposition to LGBTQ+ practices, citing cultural and religious beliefs.

Togbui Seddoh also appealed for urgent completion of the Tema-Aflao and Ho roads, which he said had become dangerous and time-consuming for commuters.

He proposed the introduction of electronic tolling systems to generate funds for road maintenance without manual interference.