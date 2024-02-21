Graphic-Zoomlion clean campaign: Regions brace for sanitation competition

Raymond Arthur Feb - 21 - 2024 , 12:00

An initiative to rank all 16 regions on how environmentally clean they are has been launched in the Volta Regional capital, Ho, amid pomp and celebration.

To win the competition, a region has to pass an inspection of surroundings by an environmental team.

The team will look for a matrix of things bordering on cleanliness and proper waste disposal management and methods for a maximum score of 60 per cent.

Popular votes from the public will weigh up to 40 per cent for a composite index of 100 per cent.

The Graphic-Zoomlion Cleanest Region Ranking campaign is a partnership initiative of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd. (GCGL) and waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

It is part of efforts to promote high standards of hygiene in communities and the country, in accordance with Sustainable Development Goal Six (SDG 6), which addresses access to clean water and sanitation for all.

The campaign is being supported by software company, NERASOL, the Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA), and the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development.

Other partners are expected to come on board in the year-long campaign to improve sanitation and environmental cleanliness.

Launch

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr (Med) Archibald Yao Letsa, launched the initiative at the Ho Central Market yesterday and said poor sanitation practices remained the major cause of ill health and diseases among the citizenry.

He said the greatest concern in that regard was the bad habit of indiscriminate waste disposal and management due to ignorance, indifference or complacency.

Dr Letsa, a seasoned public health expert, said the Cleanest Region Ranking campaign was most appropriate and its timing perfect as it sought to inspire collective action towards the creation of a healthier and more sustainable environment.

He said the campaign would also foster competition among the regions to achieve higher standards of cleanliness.

“Community participation encourages the active involvement of the people, schools, businesses and local organisations in clean-up drives, recycling programmes, tree planting initiatives and other cleanliness projects,” Dr Letsa added.

He hailed the campaign as a bold move towards public engagement, education and advocacy to promote positive environmental actions and policies at the local and regional levels.

Collective well-being

The Managing Director of GCGL, Ato Afful, said the proper disposal of refuse, green initiatives and public toilet management were essential to enhance the collective well-being of the population.

“That means we must all have a proactive approach towards handling our natural resources to leave a legacy for the future generations,” he maintained.

Mr Afful, a passionate environmentalist, pointed out that a high standard of cleanliness was a crucial condition for attracting visitors and businesses to generate revenue for the nation.

“By showing respect and concern of the environment, we are setting good examples for the young ones to emulate,” Mr Afful added.

A queenmother from Ho-Ahoe, Mama Kuma II, who chaired the function, described the Cleanest Region Ranking campaign as a noble step to serve humanity and, therefore, urged all to support it by maintaining proper sanitation standards in the homes, market and the surroundings.

The event was attended by a large number of personnel from the various security services, traditional rulers, heads of departments, traders, as well as members of the public.

Background

The GCGL in recent times has focused on efforts to encourage the citizenry to adhere to good sanitation practices.

On April 28, 2021, the company, again in collaboration with Zoomlion and other partners, launched the ‘Clean Ghana Campaign’ to support the government’s efforts at making Accra, and by extension Ghana, the cleanest city and country in Africa.