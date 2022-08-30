Graphic health screening slated for September 10 - Gokals comes on board

The annual community health screening exercise, sponsored by the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), will take place on September 10, 2022.
This year’s exercise will be jointly undertaken by the Graphic Clinic and MedGraph Compound Pharmacy and Laboratory, both subsidiaries of the GCGL.
In addition to the health screening, Gokals Group of Companies is partnering the GCGL to provide eye screening for the Adabraka community.
This was announced by the Corporate Communications Manager of the Graphic Communications Group Limited, Emmanuel Arthur, when he paid a courtesy call on the Adabraka Atukpai Mantse, Nii Tetteh Adjabeng II, at the Adabraka Atukpai Stool Office in Accra.
The screening is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.
Mr Arthur said the call was to notify them of the company’s plan for the post-Homowo event in terms of health.
"It’s part of our plan to ensure that the community members are fully aware of their health status," he said.
More service
The Resident Medical Officer of the Graphic Clinic, Dr Jacqui Barnes, explained that this year’s screening exercise would comprise medical consultation at different checkpoints to screen for blood sugar, haemoglobin, blood pressure and malaria.
“It will be the same as last year’s, just that this time we will have eye screening as well,” she added.
She said after the health screening exercise, participants would be directed to the consulting room to check whether they had other health issues.
“If they have any issues, we will discuss with them and give them drugs from our pharmacy,” she explained.
The Business Development Manager of Gokals, Samuel Yeboah, said the company was pleased to be part of this year’s health screening project.
He said as this would be their first time working on this scale with the GCGL, “we are coming by providing four optometrists who are well trained to take care of the eyes”.
“We believe that the eye is the entrance to the human body, and so when people know their eye status, they are able to take care of them,” he added.
Appreciation
Nii Adjabeng commended the management of the GCGL for what he described as a laudable initiative.
He said there were other corporate bodies which could support the company, and pledged to engage with them for their support.