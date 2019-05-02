Graphic, ABL hold joint May Day bash

To mark May Day, the managements of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and the Accra Brewery Limited (ABL) yesterday jointly organised a buffet with a live band for their workers.
The event, which was the first of its kind, was held at the head office of the GCGL in Accra, to motivate and appreciate the workers for their commitment and hard work in enhancing the growth and development of both companies.
The buffet was also part of efforts to cement the long-standing working relations between the two companies which are neighbours.
It also provided an opportunity for the workers from both sides to interact with one another and make new acquaintances.
Joy
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
The event saw the excited workers of the GCGL and ABL who were clad in their companies’ colours dance their hearts out to contemporary and old school music from the Freedom Combo Band.
As the music played, the workers sampled the variety of meals which were served at the event.
Earlier in the day, the workers had taken part in the May Day celebration at the Black Star Square, which was addressed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) Secretary General, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah.
The normal workers parade that marks the celebration was, however, disrupted by rains which caused many of the workers to take shelter at other locations nearby.
May Day is marked in many countries worldwide as a holiday to celebrate the contributions of workers to national development and nation building.
This year’s May Day coincided with the centenary celebration of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
Encouragement
In an interaction with the Daily Graphic, the Managing Director of the GCGL, Mr Ato Afful, said the event was part of efforts by both companies to motivate their workers to give of their best in the performance of their duties so as to boost productivity.
Acknowledging the important role workers played in the advancement of the two companies, Mr Afful said the event was aimed at assuring the workers that their hard work was always appreciated.
“This is an important day and we want to acknowledge all the dedication, commitment and the hard work that our team members bring into our business,” he said.
Messages
In a message to workers of the GCGL and ABL, Mr Afful said the relationship between the two companies could only get better, adding that the managements of both companies would do their best to ensure that May Day did not only become an annual event but also a celebration that will spur the workers on for them to give their best.
“In the coming years, we will have better celebrations that will enrich the lives of the people, staff and stakeholders for all that we do on a continuous basis,” he said.
The Legal and Corporate Affairs Director of ABL, Ms Adwoa Aaba Arthur, for her part, wished workers of the two companies a happy May Day and urged them to work very hard.
She said the joint get-together was very laudable and expressed optimism that the event would get bigger next year.
“We will like to wish Accra Brewery Limited employees a happy May Day. We hope that next year we will come again and meet and have a joint ceremony as we did today. We wish you all the best and ask you to work hard the entire year,” she said.
Response
In the same vein, workers the GCGL randomly spoken to, expressed delight in the joint get-together and called for what they described ‘as a good initiative’ to be sustained.
Mr Samuel Amoesi of the GCGL thanked the organisers for putting up a successful event.
He said the get-together met the expectation of the workers and commended the managements of the two companies for giving their workers a memorable May Day celebration.
“Generally we had a lot to eat and drink and also met new people so personally I think the event was very successful,” he said.
A worker of the ABL, Mr Andrews Asamoah, said: “This is one of my memorable May Day celebrations because we celebrated with our friends from Graphic and that for me makes it very special.
We hope to meet again next year.”