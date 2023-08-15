GMA threatens to withdraw services at Bimbilla Hospital following attack on medical superintendent

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Aug - 15 - 2023 , 03:38

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has threatened to withdraw the services of doctors at the Bimbilla Hospital if the lives of doctors at the hospital cannot be protected.

Condemning a physical attack on the medical superintendent of the hospital, Adam Barhama, the GMA called on all relevant stakeholders to call the youth to order.

Dr Barhama was chased out of his office on Friday, August 11, 2023, by some youth who were protesting against his leadership at the hospital.

The youth demanded that Dr Barhama, the accountant, and the administrator of the hospital should leave the premises of the facility.

The police responded and sent personnel to the hospital to protect them.

The GMA in a press statement issued on Monday, August 14, 2023, and signed by the president of the association, Dr Frank Serebour, and its Acting General Secretary, Dr Richard Selormey said “The GMA strongly condemns the lawless acts of the youth of the town which have put the life of the Medical Superintendent of the hospital and other staff as well as the safety of property in danger.

The GMA is closely monitoring the situation in the facility and will advise our members appropriately in due course. However, we would like to emphasize that if the threats and acts that threaten lives and properties persist. We will be left with no choice but to ensure that no doctor returns to the facility either now or in the foreseeable future since their safety cannot be guaranteed”.

"Ghana Medical Association (GMA) therefore call on the Municipal Chief Executive, the regional minister, the member of parliament for the area, traditional leader and all stakeholders to immediately call the youth to order and provide adequate protection for lives and property", it stated.

The Bimbilla Hospital was recently disconnected from water supply for owing over GH¢240,000 in water bills.

The development led to nurses at the facility to embark on a sit-down strike, while patients were referred to other hospitals.

The agitated youth of the area, therefore demonstrated against the management of the hospital accusing the medical superintendent of maladministration.

Attached is the statement from the Ghana Medical Association: