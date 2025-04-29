Give government space to fix galamsey crisis - ADC appeals to protesters

Daily Graphic Apr - 29 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Africa Development Council (ADC) has appealed to Ghanaians, particularly groups planning to demonstrate over the illegal mining (galamsey) menace, to exercise patience and allow the government adequate time to address the situation.

While commending citizens for their vigilance and patriotic concern for the country’s environment and future, the council urged all concerned persons to “hasten slowly” in pressuring leadership for immediate solutions.

It said the government had inherited an “environmental disaster of monumental proportions” from the previous administration, making the task of finding a sustainable and environmentally sound solution a complex and demanding one.

In a press statement issued and signed by the Honorary Head of Protocols Department of the Council, Timothy Gobah, in Accra yesterday, the ADC noted with concern the growing agitation among sections of the public regarding the ongoing efforts to curb galamsey activities.

The ADC is a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting sustainable industrial development on the continent.

Ongoing efforts

The statement highlighted that recent actions, particularly the discovery and decisive dismantling of the “City in the Forest,” showed the government’s commitment to addressing the galamsey menace.

“This achievement is a testament to the seriousness and commitment of the current administration in tackling the underlying challenges,” it said.

In light of these efforts, the ADC stated that the government deserved commendation rather than condemnation, especially at a time when it was also managing an economic recovery process necessitated by what it described as a catastrophic financial situation inherited from the previous regime.

The ADC, therefore, called on the organisers of the planned demonstration to reconsider their intentions and postpone the action in good faith.

Postpone protest

It said giving the government the necessary space and support would allow for the deployment of innovative technologies to promote environmentally friendly mineral extraction, as well as the systematic reclamation of degraded lands and polluted water bodies.

“In these critical times, national unity, patience and strategic collaboration are paramount,” the council said.

The ADC further urged all stakeholders to continue engaging in constructive dialogue and to support the government’s ongoing initiatives aimed at securing a sustainable, prosperous and green future for Ghana.

The council reaffirmed its commitment to working with all sectors of society to promote development, environmental sustainability and national cohesion.