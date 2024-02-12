Ghanaians pay last respects to J. B. Danquah in Kyebi

Nana Konadu Agyeman Feb - 12 - 2024 , 04:00

Kyebi last Saturday turned into a sea of red and black when scores of Ghanaians turned up in their mourning clothes at the funeral of Dr Joseph Boakye Danquah (JB), one of Ghana’s founding fathers of independence.

The mourners gathered at the forecourt of the Ofori Panin Fie Palace to pay their last respects to J. B. Danquah, who died on February 4, 1965 aged 70.

The overwhelming turnout reflected the deep respect the people had for the renowned statesman who was a scholar, lawyer and politician and the Twafohene of Okyeman.

The royal funeral rites, known traditionally as "Dɔteyie", climaxed the one week-long activities that were earmarked for the organisation of a fitting funeral for Dr Danquah, 59 years after his death.

Since the late distinguished statesman, who was known as Barima Kwame Kyeretwie Boakye Dankwa I, had already been buried at Kyebi, no casket containing his remains lay in state for mourners to file past.

Attendees

The event was held under the auspices of the Okyenhene, Amoatia Ofori Panin, who received homage from dignitaries and members of the public.

They included President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo; the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and his wife Samira; former President John Agyekum Kufuor and the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

Others were a Council of State member, Sam Okudzeto; the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Steve Ntim; ministers of state, Members of Parliament, the clergy, heads of security services, including a delegation from the Police Management Board, led by Commissioner of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

The rest were delegations of traditional rulers from various traditional areas across the country, including the Okuapemhene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akufo III, and the Paramount Chief of Nungua Traditional Area, Professor Odai-Fio Welentsi III.

President Akufo-Addo (4th from left), Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia (3rd from right) and his wife Samira (2nd from right); former President John Agyekum Kufuor (3rd from left), Akosua Frema Osei-Opare (2nd from left), Chief of Staff; Sam Okudzeto (right), a member of the Council of State, and Stephen Ntim (left), National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party

There were also delegations by chiefs and queenmothers from Osu, Mampong, Ejisu, Manso Nkwanta, Akwamufie, Manya Krobo, Yilo Krobo, Beposo and Offinso, among others.

Why funeral?

The funeral rites followed a remembrance service which was held at the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church of Ghana on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

J. B. Danquah was arrested on January 8, 1964, for his alleged involvement in an attempted assassination of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, at the Flagstaff House in Accra.

He was subsequently detained at the Nsawam Maximum Security Prison where he died of a heart attack on February 4, 1965.

Dr Danquah was said to have been buried on Saturday, February 6, 1965, two days after he died, without any befitting burial.

Processions

Ahead of the funeral, which began after 3 p.m., the Amantomiensa warriors of the Okyeman, led by the Twafohene, Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Danquah ll, who by custom is to perform the funeral rites of his predecessor, embarked on a procession throughout the Kyebi town.

Dressed in their battle regalia, the procession was to signify the loss of a prominent son of Okyeman and also create awareness of the funeral.

The Twafohene stool was occupied by J.B. Danquah and it has remained unoccupied for 58 years since his death.

Traditionally, the Twafohene is the chief advisor to the Okyenhene and serves as a key member of his cabinet.

A former Chief Inspector of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Nana Yaw Boakye, 75, said he recalled that when J.B. Danquah died in prison for political reasons, his body was sent to his family home at Kyebi-Adadientem and many policemen were there to ensure that nobody cried and no funeral was held for him.

“This was a dynamic, great statesman who fought for Ghana’s political independence and so the Okyeman giving him a state burial is most appropriate,” Mr Boakye said.

In the view of a retired teacher, Kofi Adu Appiah, it was painful for a prominent statesman who contributed to the independence of the country to “die in his pyjamas in prison” and for the state to deny him burial.

“Today, our cedi notes bear the name J. B. Danquah due to the role he played in our independence yet he did not receive any proper burial.

“And in our tradition, if a person dies and he is not given a fitting burial, his spirit never rests until the right rites are performed for him.

So, this funeral is the right moment,” he said.