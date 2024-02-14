Ghana will deliver best African Games - President Akufo-Addo

Donald Ato Dapatem & Kweku Zurek Feb - 14 - 2024 , 02:00

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the African Games - Accra 2023 - to deliver the most exceptional edition of Africa's flagship multi-sport competition in its 59-year history.

The President gave the directive yesterday during the inauguration of the Borteyman Sports Complex, one of the venues designated for the 13th African Games scheduled for March 8 to March 23, 2024.

The inauguration of the multi-purpose sports facility at Borteyman in Accra also marked the commencement of a 25-day countdown to the continental showpiece.

Facilities

The first-class facility boasts an aquatic centre which has a 10-lane swimming pool and another swimming pool for warm-up, and two-indoor sport halls, each with a 1,000 seating capacity.

There is also an indoor tennis court with a 1,000 seating capacity, an outdoor court for warm-ups and warm-up tracks for athletics.

The Borteyman Complex will accommodate a total of seven competitive sports, comprised of table tennis, handball, tennis, volleyball, swimming, badminton and triathlon.

Most significantly, four of these events - table tennis, tennis, triathlon and badminton - will double as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Among the notable features of the Borteyman facility are a 1,000-seating capacity swimming pool, made up of a 10-lane competition swimming pool and an eight-lane warm-up swimming pool, a multi-purpose Sports Hall capable of seating 1,000 spectators for various events such as basketball, badminton, netball, table tennis and weightlifting.

Additionally, there is a 500-seater temporary dome for handball, volleyball, judo, karate, taekwondo, fencing, armwrestling and five tennis courts complex, and a centre court that can seat 1,000 people.

The other disciplines will be hosted at the University of Ghana, Legon, the Accra Stadium and the Trust Emporium at Bukom due to the hybrid approach of hosting adopted by Ghana.

History

This is the first time Ghana is hosting the prestigious continental Games after winning the bid in 2018.

The country is expecting some 5,000 elite athletes, 3,000 officials, thousands of fans and a global audience of about 2.2 billion via traditional television and social media.

President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the commencement of the Borteyman project in August 2021.

Aside from the facilities, the road network has also been boosted with the construction of a dual carriageway to ensure free movement to and from the area during the Games.

Challenges

Prior to the official inauguration, President Akufo-Addo explained that Ghana’s decision to host the Games was characterised by uncertainties due to the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic which affected infrastructure development.

He noted that through commitment and resilience, the government proved the doubting Thomases wrong by adopting the hybrid approach of hosting the Games.

He said the decision yielded good results as facilities at both ends were ready for the commencement of the African Games.

Touching on other facilities, President Akufo-Addo said in the last seven years, his government had renovated the Ohene Djan Stadium in Accra, the Cape Coast Stadium, and the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Additionally, he said the government was building 10 sports stadia in the 10 original regions of the country, six of which were ready for use, and gave an assurance that the remaining four would be completed before the end of the year.

Community level

President Akufo-Addo said the government was investing heavily in sports facilities, especially astro turfs, 120 of which had been built for various communities recently.

He said another 100 more astro turfs would be added within the year to demonstrate the government’s commitment to the provision of sporting infrastructure to engender the right facilities for the development of sports in the country.

Final stretch

President Akufo-Addo indicated that as the country entered the final stretch in the preparations for the Games, the government and the African Union (AU), other stakeholders and partners would work assiduously to make the visitors welcome and put in place the best arrangements for the events.

“To this end, I pledge the full commitment of government to ensure that all visitors to the country are secure.

Enjoy the best hospitality Ghana has to offer and experience the greatest of African games,” he said.

Ministers

The Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, said there were initial challenges but with the support and direction of President Akufo-Addo they were able to surmount them to reach the current state where Ghana was ready to host Africa.

He said the Games would serve as a catalyst for growth and development for the country, especially the construction of the facilities at Legon and Borteyman, which would be a platform for athletes’ excellence and the overall infrastructure development.

He said after the event, the facility would serve as a centre of excellence for nurturing talents and provide a platform for international competitions.