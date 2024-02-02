Ghana to host anti-corruption agencies conference

Emelia Ennin Abbey Feb - 02 - 2024 , 10:10

Ghana is to host representatives from 21 Commonwealth African nations to share expertise, innovations and lessons learnt in combating corruption.

The 14th Regional Conference and Annual General Meeting of the heads of anti-corruption agencies in Commonwealth Africa is scheduled for May 12 to 18, 2024.

It will be the second conference in Ghana after the initial one was held in 2014.

It is a focal point for the Association of Anti-Corruption Agencies which are Commonwealth member countries in Africa, a network of national agencies established in 2011 to promote collaboration and share experiences.

The conference is being organised by the Commonwealth Secretariat in collaboration with the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) with support from other anti-corruption bodies such as the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice and the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Local organising committee

To commence preparations for Ghana’s hosting of the conference, a 13-member local organising committee was inaugurated yesterday to coordinate, plan and provide the organisers with advice on every aspect of the event, including the programme, logistics, venue, security and accommodation for participants.

Chaired by the Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah; the local organising committee has representation from the Commissioner for Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Office of the Special Prosecutor, the Ghana Police Service, Ministry of National Security, Ghana Revenue Authority, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the State Protocol Department and the Ghana Immigration Service.

Terms of reference

Before inaugurating the committee, the Executive Director of EOCO, Commissioner of Police, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, said members of the committee were carefully selected to ensure that the conference was successfully planned and executed.

She urged members of the committee to use their expertise, skills and knowledge to ensure Ghana delivered a stellar conference in the history of the Commonwealth Secretariat.

Ghana, she said, must put in place a comprehensive programme to ensure the successful hosting of the conference.

COP Addo-Danquah charged the committee to develop a detailed budget for the conference including with estimates for all expenses and potential sources of funding, manage finances responsibly and ensure transparency and accountability.

She entreated the committee to ensure the security and safety of all participants and establish and communicate protocol guidelines.

Support

The Board Chairman of EOCO, Stephen Raymond Dapaa-Addo, urged the members of the committee to collaborate and work together.

“There's no competition. Work together to achieve a common purpose,” he said.

The Commonwealth Secretariat’s Advisor and Head of Public Service Governance, Dr Roger Koranteng, who led the Secretariat to establish the Association of Anti-Corruption Institutions in Commonwealth Africa, the Caribbean, Asia and the Pacific, pledged his personal support to the local organising committee to ensure a successful conference.

Mr Tuah-Yeboah, for his part, expressed appreciation to the board and management of EOCO for the confidence reposed in the members of the committee and gave an assurance that they would work hard to deliver an outstanding conference.



