Featured

Rail workers declare strike over seven months of unpaid salaries

Gertrude Ankah May - 12 - 2025 , 15:10 2 minutes read

Railway workers across Ghana on Monday declared an indefinite sit-down strike, grinding services under the Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL) to a halt, over over unpaid salaries and deteriorating working conditions, according to the workers.

Led by the Railway Workers’ Union in Accra, the industrial action will begin on Tuesday May 13.

On Monday morning in Accra, the workers wore re attires and held placards with incriptions such as "We have not been paid for seven months", " We have not had increment for three years ", " Where is our salaries", " Railway Sector needs investment now" among others.

Speaking to reporters, the Accra branch General Secretary of the Railway Workers Union, Franklin Cobbinah said "For seven months, we have not been paid, and we have not heard anything tangible from our management. So we are giving them till the close of today."

"If we do not hear from them, we will advise ourselves. The workers will be coming to work, but nobody will be touching anything. The morning train that runs from Tema to Accra—we will stop that train. Not just in Accra. In Tarkwa, we will do the same. In Tema, Takoradi, Kumasi—they will all do what we are doing here" He stated.

He added that "We are about 967 workers, and not one has been paid for seven months. Just imagine: if you have a wife and even one child, look at the utility bills—we can't afford it. We want the management to come and tell us why we have not been paid.”