Ghana Card Registration: Controller to halt salaries of government workers not registered

The Controller and Accountant-General has called on all government workers to register with the Ghana Identification Authorities (NIA) latest December 1, 2021.
It said workers on the government of Ghana payroll who have not registered with the NIA effective December 1, 2021, will not be paid.
This was contained in a statement signed and issued by the Acting Controller and Accountant- General, Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
It said the move is to have a harmonised database to facilitate biometric and unique identification of all workers on the government payroll.
Read the full statement below:
