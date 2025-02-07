Gender minister pledges to tackle inadequate resources at ministry

Diana Mensah Feb - 07 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has pledged to prioritise and strengthen the country’s social protection systems, particularly the School Feeding Programme, to enhance the welfare of vulnerable children.

During her first engagement with the management of the ministry, Dr Lartey underscored the urgent need for improved funding and operational efficiency.

According to her, the programme currently employs about 39,000 caterers, feeding over four million children nationwide.

She, however, acknowledged the financial strain on the initiative, saying that “only GH¢1.50 was allocated per child, with additional tax deductions further limiting available funds.”

“We are going to work towards improving social protection schemes. There are many departments, and the challenges can be overwhelming. However, I have chosen ‘inadequate funding’ as a key theme, and I believe that together, we can surmount these challenges,” she said.

Dr Lartey assured stakeholders that she would work closely with professionals and civil society organisations (CSOs) to improve, expand and sustain the programme.

Event

The minister, who was sworn into office on Thursday, January 30, 2025, by President John Dramani Mahama, said this during a meeting with the Heads of Department of the ministry on Monday in Accra.

The meeting allowed her to interact with management, discuss her key priorities and share her expectations.

The meeting was also an opportunity to learn about the ministry’s current state and receive updates on the roles and responsibilities of the management team.

The minister also officially met with the staff of the ministry and they took turns to welcome her, congratulating her on her appointment.

During her engagement with management and staff, concerns were raised about inadequate resources and the need for enhanced coordination across government institutions.

Commitment

Ms Lartey thanked the President for entrusting her with the responsibility and pledged to work diligently to fulfil the administration’s vision of enhancing gender equality, child welfare and social protection.

“This is an opportunity to serve the people of Ghana, and I don’t take it for granted.

I know there are many qualified individuals, but this role is on merit, and it is an opportunity for everyone to contribute to national development,” she added.

Dr Lartey called for innovative strategies to mobilise resources and strengthen implementation frameworks.

“Many of our challenges revolve around inadequate funding and coordination. My expectation is that we will work together to find sustainable solutions,” she said.

She further assured management that her leadership style would be one of inclusivity, transparency and accountability.

Dr Lartey called on all stakeholders, including ministry officials, development partners, and the public, to support her in achieving the ministry’s goals.

She reiterated her commitment to aligning her work with President Mahama’s 120-day priority action plan, ensuring that key social interventions receive immediate attention.

Adoption

Briefing the minister on some social interventions, the Head of Central Adoption Authority at the ministry, Stephen Tikai Dombo, said there was a need to demystify adoption while ensuring the well-being of adopted children both in Ghana and abroad.

He said despite the legal frameworks guiding the adoption process, many Ghanaians were unaware of the proper procedures.

He said the ministry would launch a nationwide campaign to educate prospective adoptive parents and the public about adoption regulations and procedures.