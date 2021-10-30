Gas explosion kills one at Ministries’ Zenith Bank

A gas explosion within the premises of Zenith Bank around Ministries in Accra has claimed a life.
The deceased and a critically injured person, both welders, were engaged to dismantle a garbage container within the premises of the Bank, but their cylinders exploded during the process.
The third victim, an Uber driver, got injured while driving on the nearby road during the explosion.
While the remains of the deceased have been conveyed to the Police hospital, the injured have been sent to the 37 Military Hospital.
More to follow: