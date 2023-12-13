GAB, United Way Ghana support victims of dam spillage

Daily Graphic Dec - 13 - 2023 , 07:17

The Ghana Association of Banks (GAB) and the United Way Ghana have donated items worth several thousands of Ghana cedis to the victims of the Akosombo Dam Spillage Disaster.

The move is to alleviate the sufferings of the dam spillage and provide comfort to the victims through a strategic and sustainable intervention plan.

The intervention was based on the needs assessment of the affected victims in collaboration with community leaders.

The first tranche of support to the victims was on October 27, which saw the distribution of relief items to 150 households totalling 657 individuals.

Each family received provisions for three nutritious meals daily over two months, along with complete bedding. Additionally, 100 young girls and women were supplied with a two-month stock of sanitary pads.

Based on the success of phase one, the GAB and United Way Ghana again partnered for the second phase of support targeting communities such as Agbetikpo in North Tongu and Tokpo in Osudoku District.

The support in phase two concentrated on aiding 250 families, encompassing nearly 1,750 individuals, with complete bedding and two months' worth of food supplies.

About 250 schoolchildren, whose educational materials were compromised by the disaster, received school bags and stationery to facilitate their continued engagement in learning.

Again, 100 schoolgirls lacking access to sanitary pads were provided with a four-month supply, ensuring hygienic menstrual management.

After the distribution, employees from the GAB engaged in a speed coaching activity with the 250 young learners, covering essential topics such as time management, personal hygiene and menstrual health for the girls.

The GAB expressed the commitment of its member banks to creating opportunities for individuals to thrive, acknowledging the partnership as a vital support system for the victims to recover and rehabilitate.

Normalcy

The third phase of the support is expected to rehabilitate selected families marking another stride in the collaborative efforts to restore normalcy to the affected communities.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GAB, John Awuah, said the association stood ready to always support the victims of the dam spillage.

“Remember to reach out because you may be sitting on another person's smiles and hopes,” he said.

“As an organisation that believes in creating opportunities for every individual to thrive, we see the partnership with Ghana Association of Banks as a conduit that is providing a support system to empower the victims of the Akosombo Dam Spillage disaster to recover and rehabilitate,” Faustina Abbey, the interim Executive Director of United Way Ghana, said.