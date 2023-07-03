Fuller Falls - Hidden scenic attraction in Kintampo

Mohammed Fugu Jul - 03 - 2023 , 14:55

With the mention of Kintampo in the Bono East Region, what comes to mind are the waterfalls and the Centre of Ghana monument.

However, there is another hidden and lesser-known scenic attraction with magnificent features in the Kintampo enclave.

Located at Yabraso, just a few kilometres northwest of the town, Fuller Falls is surrounded by a beautiful forest.

The waterfall does not stand out because of its height, but because of its extraordinary beauty and relaxed and charming atmosphere.

Name

It owes its name to a British colonialist, Fuller, who apparently discovered it with the support of the local folks some centuries ago.

However, in 1988, a Filipino missionary, Rev. Fr Joseph Panabang, and his congregants reshaped the place and turned it into a prayer ground. It was named “Our Lady of Kintampo”, until 1998 when he departed the town.

Unlike most other waterfalls in Ghana, Fuller does not descend from a tall cliff but it traces its route from the Oyoko River, which pours gently through several wide chutes that look like channels, before gathering in a wide pool at the base of the final step.

The entire waterfall sits on a rocky elevation of 173m above sea level, with its gentle slope forming interesting foaming rapids that fascinate visitors.

From afar, it roars as the water meanders its way through the canopy of trees before falling into a wide pool beneath the step of the rock.

In fact, Fuller Falls is a place of natural beauty.

Aside from its touristic features, it serves as a spiritual place where some Christians congregate to offer prayers just as is done on the Atwea Mountains in the Ashanti Region.

Undeveloped

Despite the significant tourism potential of the site, it is underdeveloped and not properly managed like the Kintampo Waterfalls.

The falls is currently under threat due to illegal logging and other human activities around the enclave. For the first time in the history of its discovery, the falls virtually dried up during the dry season in March 2021.

The Assemblyman for the Asantekwaa Electoral Area, Agyemang Dua, attributed the development to climate conditions and called for urgent steps to help save and develop it.

He said when properly developed, the falls could boost local tourism and generate revenue for the assembly, adding that even at its current state, a number of revellers trooped to the place, particularly during the rainy season, to have fun and have a feel of nature.

Assembly’s plans

In a recent interview with the Daily Graphic, the Municipal Chief Executive for Kintampo North, Isaac Baffoe Ameyaw, said plans were far advanced by the assembly to develop the place into a very viable tourist centre.

He said the assembly had included it in its long-term development plan and was looking for investors to collaborate with them to develop the iconic tourist site.

He, therefore, called on investors to consider investing in the tourist site in the municipality to help boost tourism and create jobs for the teeming youth.

For those looking for a serene, uncrowded place shrouded in a beautiful forest to meditate and reconnect with nature, Fuller Falls is obviously the best bet.

With little fees, a guest will be taken around the falls by tour guides in the Yabraso community.