Framework on organ transplant, donation in the offing

Emelia Ennin Abbey & Justice Agbenorsi Jan - 16 - 2024 , 06:10

A comprehensive framework to regulate organ transplant and donation in the country is currently undergoing the necessary processes for passage into law.

It is a collaboration between a private company, First Sky Group, and relevant stakeholders, including the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The legislative instrument is intended to, among others, streamline organ donation and transplantation activities for patients with end-stage kidney diseases in the country.

First Sky Group has since 2016 been supporting close to 400 kidney patients to access free dialysis services in the country.

The Executive Chairman of the group, Eric Seddy Kutortse, said the company had spent GH¢32 million in supporting patients.

Also in 2023, the company fully sponsored kidney transplants by a team of Ghanaian specialists.

Thanksgiving

Speaking at the 21st thanksgiving service of the group in Accra on the theme: “The faithfulness of the Lord never ceases,” based on Lamentation 3:22-23, Mr Kutortse said while the company planned to continue support for kidney patients to access free dialysis, it was also working with the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for the completion of a kidney transplant centre by the end of this year.

The thanksgiving service is a yearly event that brings together management, staff, partners and other stakeholders of the company to thank God for His blessings and also ask for God’s continuous protection.

Praises took centre stage at the ceremony which lasted for four hours at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The event was attended by staff and their families who wore branded company attire to express gratitude to God, take stock of the company’s impact in 2023 and initiatives to be undertaken this year.

Mr Kutortse expressed the company’s commitment to its core vision of creating job opportunities for the youth, bringing relief to humanity, creating wealth to support God's Kingdom business and also ensuring the well-being of management, staff and their families.

He further announced that the company intends to construct about 50 churches in the country.

On this year’s December general election, Mr Kutortse entreated the public to ensure a peaceful poll “to build a flourishing nation”.

Exhortation

In his exhortation, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, Most Rev. Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, said in a world where trust was mostly broken, God’s promises were assured.

“We can be sure that as we go through trials, God will prove himself as steadfast and faithful and people can count on Him.

“Let us on this testimony go forward and not to be discouraged.

We look at the new year, knowing that God will again be faithful, merciful, and compassionate,” he said.

Commendation

The Head of the Renal Unit at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Prof. Vincent Boima, commended the company for supporting kidney patients who in most cases formed part of the working population of the country.

He appealed to individuals, groups and other corporate entities to also support the unit to ensure the success of the transplant programme in the country.