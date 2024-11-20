Former President Mahama inaugurates water, solar system at Bunbon

Nov - 20 - 2024

A solar-powered water and energy system has been inaugurated at the Bunbon Health Community Centre in the Yendi Municipality in the Northern Region.

The innovative hybrid system, known as WASH+, is designed to provide a 24-hour, resilient and uninterrupted supply of water and electricity to the facility.

The WASH+ system combines renewable solar energy with electricity to ensure that the healthcare centre operates smoothly, even during power outages.

At the heart of the system is a mechanical hand pump connected to a well with solar power, which serves as the primary energy source for pumping water, while electricity acts as a backup.

Also, the solar power generated by the system serves two key purposes - powering the water pump and supplying electricity to critical areas of the healthcare centre such as the labour ward, toilets and other essential areas.

The facility is being initiated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Yendi Constituency, Abdul-Fatawu Alhassan, in partnership with Water for Africa, a non-governmental organisation.

In addition to the facility, the NDC parliamentary candidate has also renovated the health facility to give it a facelift.

Inauguration

Inaugurating the facility as part of his tour of the area last Sunday, former President John Dramani Mahama said the facility was expected to enhance the delivery of healthcare services at Bunbon and beyond.

He added that the addition of wash-hand basins and improved sanitation in the labour ward and toilets would help improve hygiene and health outcomes for both patients and staff.

" We must continue to prioritise sustainable solutions that address the needs of our people, particularly in rural and underserved areas. This is just the beginning, and I am confident that together, we can build a brighter future for all," he said.

Commitment

Mr Alhassan, affectionately known as JOFA, said the intervention formed part of his commitment to improve the lives of the people.

"This is a proud moment for all of us, as we come together to witness the transformation of healthcare delivery in this community.

“Today, we are not only ensuring that the healthcare centre here in Bunbon operates with 24-hour access to both water and electricity, but we are also making a lasting investment in the well-being of the people of this region," he said.

He pledged his continued commitment to providing the needed support for the people of the area to improve their standard of living.

Commendation

The Head of the Bunbon Health Centre, Michael Kojo Kuma, thanked the parliamentary candidate and the NGO for the gesture and said it would boost healthcare delivery.

"Hitherto, we used to struggle to get water for services, anytime there was a power outage too, we are unable to render services to our clients, he said."

