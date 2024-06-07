Flooded Okyereko bridge: Highways provides alternative route on Kasoa-Winneba road

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has provided alternative routes towards Cape Coast from Accra, following the collapse of the main bridge at Okyereko on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway.

The GHA said while engineers worked to address the situation, vehicles travelling from Accra to Cape Coast should connect through the Akoti Junction- Ojobi - Winneba Road. In the interim, it said motorists from Cape Coast to Accra were also advised to use the Winneba -Ojobi - Akoti Junction on the National Road One (N1).

“We understand the inconvenience this has caused and assure you that our engineers and technical team will work diligently to address the situation as quickly as practicable. “Your cooperation and patience are greatly cherished as we work towards ensuring your safety and the restoration of normal traffic flow,” a statement issued from the Public Affairs Division of the Ghana Highway Authority, said.

Acting on behalf of the Ministry of Roads and Highways, the GHA alerted the public and motorists that the Okyereko Bridge over the River Ayensu in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region was currently overtopped due to the continuous heavy rainfall and rising water levels.

Throwing more light on the development, the Head of Public Affairs of the GHA, Cecil Obodai Wentum, told the Daily Graphic that there were efforts to create some openings for the floodwaters to recede.

That, he said, was to ensure that the road was accessed properly and see the damage that had been caused to address it.

Mr Wentum said the Highway Authority and the contractor on the road project were working assiduously to get the road repaired to ensure the movement of goods and services on the Accra-Takoradi Road.

Without giving specific timelines, he explained that the GHA was working around the clock to restore the road as soon as practicable. “It could be later today or later tomorrow morning, so let us rather monitor updates that would come from the region.

We are in touch with our engineers and so whatever happens, we will share with the public,” Mr Wentum stated. He said motorists using the route should rest assured that all the necessary steps were being taken to get the road back on track since it was a major artery.

He, therefore, charged the public to adhere to information from the GHA. The main Kasoa-Winneba Road on the Accra-Cape Coast stretch was inundated with floodwaters following the overflowing of River Ayensu which originates from the Eastern Region, due to a downpour.

The situation led to the destruction of the bridge at Gomoa Okyereko, thereby cutting off the route to motorists.

Over 100 houses have also been affected by the flooding which has also destroyed some farmlands in and around the area.